Man dies months after being hit by driver who fled scene

CINCINNATI — A man died Friday from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that happened in August, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report.

The report identified the man killed as 63-year-old Brian St Clair.

On August 21, 2022 at around 11:20 p.m., St Clair was crossing West Liberty Street near Central Parkway when he was hit by the driver of an SUV. Police said the driver left the scene of the crash.

At the time of the crash, police said they were looking for a white SUV involved in the crash, but did not provide additional details.

A crash report from August 21 said St Clair was crossing Liberty Street diagonally from the center median of Central Parkway to the sidewalk when he was struck. Police noted he was outside of a marked crosswalk at the time.

The driver who hit him was traveling east on Liberty and continued driving down Liberty after hitting St Clair, the crash report says.

A notation on the crash report narrative said as of Sept. 27 the case was "inactive as requested by prosecutors office."