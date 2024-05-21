'It’s just a great place to be': Housing project decades in the making breaks ground in West End

CINCINNATI — More housing is coming to the West End thanks to a project that's been in the works for decades.

The City West Development hosted a groundbreaking Tuesday for the project that's been paused at least twice in the past.

Cincinnati Metro Housing Authority said the project first launched back in the 90s and after multiple stops, there's now a new group of developers set to bring it across the finish line.

John Coiffi III, a Cincinnati native, is part of the development team.

“As I’ve told other participants, it used to be a great place to be from. Now, it’s just a great place to be," he said.

Coiffi said the project is part of the larger revitalization of the West End and building more housing is key.

The project will create 69 new townhomes which will be for sale — not for rent. 10% of the townhomes will be sold at affordable rates, while the rest will be sold at market rate.

“When people own their own homes, they’re invested. So, they’re invested in their community, they’re invested in making sure things are done right and they’re invested in their behavior as well," said Gregory Johnson, CEO of CMHA.

Coiffi said the developers plan to integrate the new townhomes into the West End, so they've been talking with community members about the neighborhood.

“It has its own unique flavor to it and they’re proud of that and they just want to continue to be City West, they want to be the West End," he said.

Construction on the first eight townhomes — four of which will be affordable housing — is set to begin in July. Then the rest of the development will be built over the next five years.