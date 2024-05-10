'It was hard then, and it’s hard now': 10 years later, Jason Dukes' murder in West End remains unsolved

CINCINNATI — Ten years ago, on May 10, 2014, Cincinnati police said someone shot and killed Jason Dukes outside the Kumasi Motorcycle Club in West End. Now, his family continues to ask for justice.

“It was hard then, and it’s hard now," said Jason Dukes' mom, Sandra Dukes. “Sometimes I can’t even sleep at night.”

On the anniversary of her son's death Friday, Sandra Dukes is remembering all of the good about him.

“Every time I cry, I end up laughing when it comes to Jason," she said. “He wasn’t just my son. He was my friend.”

She said he was the kind of friend who did what he could to help people — even on the day he died.

“They was trying to find his ID, I said, ‘I know for a fact, my son is a kidney donor,’ and he ended up saving three people’s lives," Sandra Dukes said. “That kind of tells you something about his character. He’d give you the shirt off his back.”

The Dukes family continues to ask for justice, and Sandra Dukes has a message for anyone who knows anything about the shooting that killed her son.

"What if that was your son? What if that was your brother? What if that was your uncle, you know what I’m saying?” she said.

CPD said the case is still open and the last tip they received was in 2023.

Hoping more people will speak up and call Crimestoppers, Jason Dukes' cousin has a message too.

“It happens so often that the community becomes desensitized to it," Rachel Evegan said. “Until it becomes your family member that the conversation is about. You want somebody to tell or call in anonymously or whatever but you should’ve had that same feeling when it was someone else.”

Despite the decade that has passed since Jason died, Sandra Dukes said, she "will never give up hope that one day there’s gonna be a light shining on [her] darkness.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.