CPS: Parent taken into custody after bringing gun onto Taft High School campus

CINCINNATI — Taft High School went into a temporary lockout during dismissal Thursday afternoon after a parent brought a gun onto school grounds, Cincinnati Public Schools said.

CPS said a parent entered the school to pick up their child, who the district said had gotten into a physical altercation. Shortly after leaving, the parent returned to the main entrance. The district said they were identified as possibly having a weapon after taking off their jacket before reentering the building.

Taft followed CPS safety protocols and went into a temporary lockout as Cincinnati police responded to the school. CPS said an officer took the parent into custody "without any altercation." The parent was arrested for bringing a gun onto school property.

"We want to remind parents to model the behavior they expect from their children by reporting safety concerns to school leadership immediately and never bring weapons onto school property," the district said in a statement.

