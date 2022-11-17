Forest Hills School District discusses levy on May ballot to fix finances

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Following an October presentation from the Forest Hills School District superintendent and treasurer on the district's "dire" financial situation, the Board of Education discussed the possibility of a levy on the May ballot during its November meeting on Wednesday evening.

Superintendent Larry Hook made clear he was shifting the conversation from the possibility of consolidating the district's two high schools to a levy.

This shift came with a presentation from the district's treasurer, Alana Cropper on the November Five-Year Forecast report. It outlines the hole the district's general fund will face if finances don't change.

In 2023, the district would face a deficit of more than $3 million. The forecast only includes the general operating fund, which accounts for about 80% of the district's total budget.

The data is in line with what Hook said in October: the district is spending more than it's taking in.

"We have to stabilize our finances," he said.

The solution Hook is recommending is a levy. Now, the discussion shifts to how much is needed and what the voters could support.

Cropper presented the board with several options Wednesday, all showing different scenarios regarding reductions to the District's expenses.

Some board members expressed concern about passing a levy after so many local levies failed in last week's election.

"I feel like it's a lot to ask people who are already struggling to make ends meet for more money," board member Katie Stewart said.

Some community members continue to say they think the community will rally behind the district to support the students.

"I am confident that our community wants what's best for our children and in turn then what is best for our greater community," said Tara Burke, a parent in the Forest Hills School District.

Another topic that came up several times during this discussion is the state school funding model, which was ruled unconstitutional decades ago.

"Ohio's school funding system leaves districts like Forest Hills in a position of having to go to the community every few years with a tax levy leading to uncertainty and frustration for all of us," Burke said during public comment.

Both Burke and at least one board member urged people to talk to their state lawmakers and advocate to change this model, but for now, they're focused on a possible campaign for a levy at Forest Hills.

No decisions were made at Wednesday's meeting, but if the board wants a levy on the ballot in May, they have to pass a resolution before Jan. 20.