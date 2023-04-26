CPD: 1 hospitalized after shooting in West End

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times in West End, Cincinnati police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 835 Poplar Street. When they arrived, first responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Investigators did not provide an update on his condition.

Police did not say if they are searching for any suspects.

