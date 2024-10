CINCINNATI — A child found wandering in the West End Tuesday afternoon is reunited with his guardian.

Cincinnati police said a resident brought in the child after finding him walking near the intersection of Findlay and Baymiller at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. The child was wearing a blue sweatshirt with cars on it as well as a beige shirt, green sweatpants and no shoes or socks.

Police said just before 3:30 p.m. the child had been reunited with his guardian.