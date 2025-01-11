CFD: 1 person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after West End apartment fire

CINCINNATI — One person has what officials are calling life-threatening injuries after an apartment fire in the West End.

The Cincinnati Fire Department said in a release firefighters responded to a 14-story high-rise on the 1600 block of Linn Street just after noon Friday for a reported fire. When they arrived, they learned smoke was coming from a window on the 14th floor.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started and extinguish it within 15 minutes, CFD said.

One person was found while firefighters checked the 14th floor. That person was taken out of the building and put in a transport unit to go to the hospital. CFD said the person's condition is currently unknown but their injuries were life-threatening.

CFD's Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.