West End Branch Library reopens after $2.8M renovation, first in more than 60 years

CINCINNATI — The West End Branch Library at 805 Ezzard Charles Drive reopened Friday following a $2.8 million renovation.

“I’m amazed. It’s time. It’s beautiful,” said Therese Chambers, who has been visiting the branch for 20 years.

It was the first major renovation of the space since the branch opened more than 60 years ago. While the structure remains the same, the space now has reservable study pods, new seating, a laptop kiosk and an outdoor patio.

The grand reopening will be held September 16 at 10 a.m.

Branch manager Keloni Parks said the renovation increases the pride in the community.

“They’ll be happy to see that their neighborhood branch was invested in,” she said.

All the bookshelves are on wheels, which makes the floorspace flexible: “Now we can easily move things around to accommodate large groups or events,” Parks said.

The upgrade was part of Cincinnati & Hamilton County’s Facility Master Plan. It will “bring improvements to all 41 locations over 10 years, including West End, which is primarily being funded by the 2018 levy,” communications manager Libby Scott said.

Here's what you can expect at the renovated West End Branch, which reopens this weekend --> https://t.co/a5aoo9Al50 pic.twitter.com/OvtSdc0Swg — Cincy Library (@cincylibrary) September 13, 2023

The West-End branch has new sound-insulated study pods, which the library system says are extremely popular. There’s been over 8,000 unique visitors and 42,000 individual reservations so far in 2023.

Paula Brehm-Heeger, director of the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library, said the pods are an example of the modernization of libraries:

“When we talk about the components of what we really see popular and essential for our community, it’s this idea of library spaces as a resource,” Brehm-Heeger said.

The library will ask taxpayers for more resources this November.The board of trustees will ask voters on the ballot for a renewal and expansion of the library's 2013 levy. The proposal would cost county taxpayers $18 more per year for each $100,000 in assessed property value. The Board estimated the 1.5-mill levy would raise $30.8 million.

Brehm-Heeger said “consistent, stable funding” is important for the health of the library system. Currently, they depend on a majority of funding from the state.

“We are very reliant on the state relative to other large metro libraries in Ohio,” Brehm-Heeger said. “We get about 60% of our funding from the state. So when that alters or changes, it has an immediate and at times rather drastic impact on us.”

This year's levy is different from the 2018 levy, which supports general operations as well as facility improvements.

As libraries establish themselves as the nucleus of a neighborhood, Brehm-Heeger emphasizes the need for long-term financial stability.

“Sometimes a library is the first ‘in’ and then other construction begins to develop,” she said.

