Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library seeks larger levy in November

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Hamilton County Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously this week to ask taxpayers for a larger levy in November.

A renewal and expansion of the library's 2013 levy, the proposal would cost county taxpayers $43 more per year for each $100,000 in assessed property value. The Board estimated the 1.5-mill levy would raise $30.8 million dollars.

This levy is separate from the one voters approved in 2018, largely for extensive capital improvements for the library's branches.

Board member Colleen Reynolds said this week the November levy would be for operations and the changing library landscape.

"It's also our operating expenses through e-books," Reynolds said. "So you can imagine through COVID, folks trying to access the library at home or on their tablets, that's a huge expense for the library. And there's a huge waitlist we have for our e-books, that licensing is really pricey for a library and that's something that we want to offer to more folks."

Reynolds said the levy would also be used to increase public safety initiatives in the branches.

The library gets much of its funding from the state's Public Library Fund, though that amount fluctuates and is not a given, Reynolds said. The staggered levies — and the fact the CHPL is the only major library system in the state that carries no debt — is an attempt to maintain financial stability.

"We want consistent, stable funding," Reynolds said. "I think that voters have shown over the years their love for the library. Our user numbers are way up."

Should the levy fail in November, Reynolds said there would be a reduction in services, but closing branches was not an option she and the Board expected.