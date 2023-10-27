'We must not just revisit, but reclaim non-violence': Cincinnati civil rights march recognized 60 years later

CINCINNATI — On Oct. 27, 1963, more than 16,000 people from diverse groups came from around Cincinnati to march downtown as part of the March and Vote for Jobs and Freedom in the wake of the historic "March on Washington" led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Cincinnati's march was led by Rev. Dr. Otis Moss, a young reverend at the time. On Thursday, 60 years later, Moss delivered a video message to dozens who gathered at Zion Baptist Church to recognize the march's anniversary.

"We must not just revisit, but reclaim non-violence," Moss said.

Multiple speakers from multiple different communities spoke Thursday about how coalition building has been key to advancing just causes in Cincinnati.

Rabbi Gary Zola, executive director of the American Jewish Archive, said the '63 march was built on relationships largely between the region's Black and Jewish communities.

"There was a growing awareness that both communities suffered from many of the same kinds of prejudices," Zola said. "Different circumstances, but the same kind of experience."

A letter pulled from Zola's archive from the Jewish Community Relations Council dated Oct. 3, 1963, is a record of the Jewish community's call to support African Americans at the march.

Rabbi Ari Jun is the organization's modern director.

"This represented to our community that the relationships that existed 60 years ago are just as potent today — maybe even right now more than ever," Jun said.

The Anti-Defamation League said antisemitic incidents have spiked since the war between Israel and Gaza erupted Oct. 7.

Many at Zion Baptist said it's important that people in Cincinnati know the history of diverse groups banding together in times of controversy or insecurity.

Cincinnati Human Relations Division Manager Paul Booth said it's a message that younger generations need to hear.

"There's so many who were not around in 1963," Booth said.

Booth said he remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. giving a speech at Zion Baptist when he was 10 years old.

To him, the Civil Rights Movement is far from ancient history as so many people who lived through it are still alive.

"I am 88 years old," Rev. Dr. Otis said in his video message. "Most of those with whom I marched and shared jail cells with are now in eternity."

For the fight for civil rights to continue, Booth said, the friendships and coalitions must continue to hold strong.

"It's only because of the coalitions such as the Black community and the Jewish community have had across the years that we can get things done," said Booth.