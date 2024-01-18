Walnut Hills' Tiki Tiki Bang Bang to reopen next week after renovations

CINCINNATI — A staple Walnut Hills bar is set to reopen next week after it temporarily shut down due to renovations.

Tiki Tiki Bang Bang will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 23. The bar will hold a special ribbon cutting ceremony as well as other events throughout the week, including "Finding Emo" Emo Night.

The bar opened in the former location of The Video Archive in February 2021. In August 2023, the tiki bar was sold by bar and restaurant group Gorilla Cinema to longtime manager Michael Stelzner and his partners Sarah Barber and Jason Sias.

Stelzner and his partners have ran the bar for half a year before shutting down on Jan. 2 for renovations.

Barber said the closure allowed the bar to complete renovations "that further elevate the experience of our space and reintroduce ourselves to the city and community as a new chapter in the bar's history since our independence."

Stelzner said it's been "amazing" watching Walnut Hills grow and that he wants Tiki Tiki Bang Bang to grow with the neighborhood.

"We will not be fundamentally changing: our name and concept as a tiki bar is not being altered," Stelzner said. "We have created a fantastic community of tiki culture enthusiasts not just from residents of the cty, but the state and country at large. We are exciting to be setting off on what feels like a proverbial maiden voyage as a new team and continuing to offer a place of tropical relaxation and one of the area's best selections of rum."