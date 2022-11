CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old boy was shot in Walnut Hills Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in the 900 block of Rogers Place at 5:46 p.m.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police were on scene investigating. At this time, police say they have no suspects.

WCPO will update this story as more information comes forth.