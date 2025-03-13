Man shot by CPD officer after he ran at police with a knife held on $1M bond

CINCINNATI — The man shot by a Cincinnati police officer on March 3 appeared in court Thursday.

Patrick Lyons, 31, was brought into the court room in a wheelchair Thursday morning; his attorney said he'd been shot in the stomach and was still recovering.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in a residential parking lot in the 3000 block of Gilbert Avenue. CPD said officers responded after someone called 911 and told dispatch a man was outside with a knife and a gun.

According to court documents, the person who called 911 was Lyons himself.

During a press conference after police shot Lyons, Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the incident was quick. Officers arrived at the scene, and one officer fired their gun within around 10 minutes of when the 911 call was made to dispatch, Theetge said.

In body camera footage released from the shooting, an officer can be heard speaking with Lyon.

Watch the body camera footage below. WCPO is not showing the moment Lyon was shot because of its graphic nature:

Body Cam: Chief explains why police shot armed man in Cincinnati

"Don't do this," says the officer in the recording. "You need to talk to me. Don't do this."

Lyons then sprints toward the officer with a knife in his right hand; the officer fired two shots, Theetge said.

Lyons had just finished serving just over 11 years in prison for an aggravated robbery charge, prosecutors said in court Thursday. His defense attorney said he's been receiving treatment and attending intervention programming at Talbert House and is struggling with mental health issues.

He was released from prison in January, just two months before the shooting.

The judge ordered Lyon be held on a $1 million bond; his case will go before a grand jury on March 24.

He currently faces one charge of felonious assault.

Watch the press conference about the shooting in the player below: