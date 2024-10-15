Watch Now
CPD: Person hospitalized, seriously injured after being shot multiple times in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — A person was taken to the hospital with injuries Cincinnati police called "life-threatening" after they were shot multiple times Tuesday morning, according to CPD.

Police on the scene said a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found in the street at the intersection of Gilbert Avenue and East McMillan Street. Police said they believed the person shot was either a juvenile, or someone roughly 18 or 19 years old.

The person was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

