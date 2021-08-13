CPD: Man shot in Walnut Hills McDonald's has died

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police said a man shot in the face at a McDonald's in Walnut Hills on Wednesday has died.

Kris McQueen, 39, was identified by CPD as the man shot in the McDonald's at the corner of East McMillan Street and Victory Parkway. Officers responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and transported McQueen to UC Medical Center for treatment. He died on Thursday from his injuries, according to the coroner's office.

Police have not released any suspect information. The shooting was one of six to happen in the same evening in Cincinnati, leaving another person dead and five others injured.