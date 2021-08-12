Police: One dead, five injured in multiple shootings across Cincinnati overnight

CINCINNATI — A series of shootings overnight in Cincinnati left one person dead and five others injured, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Officers said the victim that died was a male adult who arrived around midnight at Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Police are not sure where the scene of that shooting is.

Another shooting victim arrived at Christ Hospital just after midnight, and medical staff transported that victim to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials believe this shooting might have happened in the 700 block of Derrick Turnbow Avenue.

Police said a third victim was shot in the face inside of the McDonald's at the corner of East McMillan Street and Victory Parkway. There is no word on the severity of the victim's injuries.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to Forest Avenue in Avondale for a shooting. There they found a fourth victim, and first responders transported them to UCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called around 10:30 p.m. to 1214 Vine St. for a fifth shooting victim. A male adult was found there and also transported to UCMC with non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspect of this shooting left the scene in a gold Toyota which has front-end damage.

Then, police were called around 11:45 p.m. to 30 Craft St. for a shooting. Once on scene, they found a sixth victim. First responders transported the victim to UCMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made in any of these incidents.