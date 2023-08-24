CPD: 1 shot near intersection in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI — One person is in the hospital after a late night shooting in Walnut Hills, Cincinnati police said.

A little before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, one victim was shot near the intersection of Gilbert Avenue and Oak Street.

According to police, the victim drove themselves to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after the shooting.

CPD said the person is in "stable condition."

Investigators have not provided any suspect information.

If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-852-3040.