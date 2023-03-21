California trucker and his dog reunited after the pup was rescued in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A California trucker and his faithful dog are homeward bound after both — individually — found their way to Cincinnati.

Sophie, a 4-year-old good girl, was used to traveling with her owner, trucker Jordan, as he traveled across the country for his job, but the pair were separated after Jordan's company changed its policies on pets, forcing him to rehome Sophie.

A fellow Californian adopted her, but by March Sophie was strutting on the streets of Walnut Hills instead, after she was rehomed several more times.

On March 4, a Hamilton County Dog Warden picked Sophie up and when she was scanned for a microchip, Cincinnati Animal CARE were directed to Jordan — who by then, worked for a new trucking company with more relaxed pet policies.

After he got the call, Jordan scheduled himself a haul to Cincinnati and traveled miles to reunite with Sophie at CAC, the shelter said.

According to CAC, research shows that one in three pets will be lost at some point; the shelter said 90% of lost pets without identification never make their way back home, unlike Sophie. The shelter urges pet owners to opt to microchip their furry friends, increasing the odds of a heartfelt reunion if they're ever lost.

CAC offers microchipping for $25 every day between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., and pet owners can explore the option at most veterinary clinics as well.