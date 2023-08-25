UCPD: Man posing as resident advisor sexually assaults victim in UC residence hall

CINCINNATI — University of Cincinnati police say a man posing as a resident advisor (RA) sexually assaulted a victim inside one of UC's residence halls.

It happened around 3 a.m. August 24 in The Deacon, an apartment-style dorm near campus, the university wrote in a public safety alert email to students and staff.

Police said the man identified himself to the victim as an RA and that a "weapon was implied but not seen."

Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Eliot Isaac said investigators are still searching for the suspect. Police describe him as a Black man between 5'10" and 6' tall. He was seen wearing a black durag, a light tan tank top and light tan shorts.

Police have not said if the suspect or the victims are students.

If you have any information that can help police identify this suspect, you are asked to call UCPD at 513-556-1111.