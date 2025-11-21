UC students crown Mac's Pizza Pub as taste test winner ahead of Dave Portnoy's visit

CINCINNATI — Where is the best pizza in Cincinnati? Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, known for his "one-bite" pizza reviews, took that question to social media before visiting the Queen City this weekend.

Cincinnati is a rare city I’ve never done a pizza review in. What are top 5 must hit spots. https://t.co/RVjMNRfW8h — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) November 17, 2025

While Portnoy announced on social media he would do a review at Saint Francis Apizza, we decided to conduct our own taste test of the city's most beloved pizza spots to see which ones truly deserve top scores according to local taste buds.

On our pizza crawl, we stopped by five of Cincinnati's most popular pizza destinations, sampling slices from each before heading to the University of Cincinnati campus to get student opinions on which pizzas reign supreme.

WATCH: Cincinnati pizza lovers crown Mac's Pizza Pub as top choice in taste test of 5 local favorites ahead of viral food critic Dave Portnoy's visit

Which Cincinnati pizza spot do UC students think is best?

Our pizza tour included stops at Mio's Pizzeria, Adriatico's, Dewey's Pizza, Toppers and Mac's Pizza Pub.

At UC, students were eager to weigh in on the pizza debate. One student compared the different styles, noting that Adriatico's offers a New York-style pizza different than other options.

Students also offered up input on Dewey's Pizza.

"It's just fine. Like it's pizza," another student said.

Although a winner eventually emerged, it wasn't a clear choice for every student we talked to.

"I'm stuck between Mac's or Mio's," one student told us.

Mac's Pizza consistently emerged as a crowd favorite throughout our taste test, with several students naming it their top pick.

"Mac's ... it's the best one," a student said.