Track Santa's journey to Cincinnati with NORAD as he delivers toys around the world

CINCINNATI — Santa Claus is on his magical journey, spreading joy and delivering gifts to children all over the world and he’s headed toward the Queen City.

As always, NORAD is on duty, tracking the big guy's every move as he soars through the sky with his trusty team of eight tiny reindeer.

Keep your eyes on the NORAD Santa Tracker below to see when he’ll be flying over Cincinnati landmarks like Paycor's lights and Great American Ballpark.

Don’t forget—he only stops at houses where children are tucked all snug in their beds.

