'Track record of broken promises' | Tenant calls for solutions as ice disrupts trash pickup at CMHA properties

CINCINNATI — Rumpke has not collected trash at multiple Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority properties this week following a historic snowstorm blanketed the region with nearly a foot of snow, a CMHA representative said.

The representative said Rumpke's service was disrupted at several locations after a tenant at the Pinecrest Apartments on W 8th St. complained about the growing piles of garbage, mattresses, shopping carts and more outside of his unit.

Willis Nibert called for someone to bring a solution to the table.

"By my unit, you've got people throwing dirty diapers out the window," he said.

Nibert blamed the still-icy ramp leading down to the trash collection area for the disruption in service. He said the situation was unacceptable.

"If someone asks where I live, I'll tell them I'm on the streets because I'm ashamed to call Pinecrest my home," Nibert said.

Early Friday CMHA Communications Coordinator Missy Knight said the growing piles of refuse were not "life-threatening" and not code violations, but they were working to bring in a third party to collect the trash.

Late Friday, after WCPO reached out, Knight said Rumpke would be collecting the Pinecrest trash Saturday morning and a contractor would be there after 9 a.m. to collect the larger items.

In a statement, Rumpke said challenges at several locations were related to the winter weather, and trash collection would only happen if their teams had a safe path.

This week’s weather has made for some challenges. Hazardous road conditions prevented us from servicing customers on Monday, Jan. 6. We resumed service on Tuesday, Jan. 7. We’ve made attempts every day this week to service Pinecrest Apartments and couldn’t access the container for collection. This particular dumpster is challenging to access because of the small space and slope that we must back down. With this week’s weather, the path to the container was unplowed and icy. Our number one goal is making sure we keep our team safe while protecting the people and property in the area. Pinecrest Apartments typically has daily service, but with the obstructed access we have been unable to safely reach the container for collection. Our team is attempting to reach their team again. If weather permits, and access is clear, we hope to service the site tomorrow.

Nibert had called on CMHA to better service their properties to allow for trash collection and more after hearing their response to WCPO's questions.

"At CMHA, they've got a track record of broken promises and I'm calling them out — do your job," he said.

Rico Blackman, director of organizing for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, urged tenants with issues related to their rights or needs to call either the Homeless Coalition or Legal Aid Center for help.

"Ultimately we need to work on the bigger scale and work as a community to make sure that issues like this don't happen," said Blackman.