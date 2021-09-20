This year on trend to be second deadliest in Cincinnati in recent history

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is still on pace to have its second deadliest year in recent history; the deadliest was 2020.

Following a triple homicide in Pendleton in the early morning hours Saturday, the amount of homicides in Cincinnati this year rose to 64. This time last year, the city say 74 homicides. In all of 2020, 97 people total were murdered in the city of Cincinnati.

City council member Jan-Michele Kearney said council is discussing adding money to the Safe and Clean Fund which gives money to community councils to develop their own neighborhood safety plans.

Police said overall, shootings are down this year to 292. That’s compared to 397 this time last year. So far in 2021, police have confiscated more than 1,200 guns.

“That doesn't make us feel any better in the moment, but we do want the public to know our police department and our communities are moving forward in terms of violent crime,” said Kearney.

Kearney said the Cincinnati Police chief Eliot Isaac will present a report on city crime to the Law and Public Safety Committee on Sept. 28.