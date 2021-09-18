CPD: 3 dead in overnight shooting in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Three people are dead after an early morning shooting in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police.

Police said three adult men were shot and killed in Pendleton early Saturday morning.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 12th Street. Officers arrived to find three men in their 20s dead at the scene.

#BREAKING: Police say three adult men were shot and killed in Pendleton. Large police presence between 12th St E & Reading Rd. Live updates on #GMTS @WCPO pic.twitter.com/NRY7lHbwaR — Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) September 18, 2021

No suspect information has been released.

Police are on scene of a shooting in Pendleton that left three men in their 20s dead.

The Criminal Investigation Section Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 513-352-3040.