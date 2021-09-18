CPD: 3 dead in overnight shooting in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Three people are dead after an early morning shooting in Cincinnati's Pendleton neighborhood, according to Cincinnati Police.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 300 block of East 12th Street. Officers arrived to find three men in their 20s dead at the scene.
#BREAKING: Police say three adult men were shot and killed in Pendleton. Large police presence between 12th St E & Reading Rd. Live updates on #GMTS @WCPO pic.twitter.com/NRY7lHbwaR— Madeline Ottilie (@OttilieMadeline) September 18, 2021
No suspect information has been released.
The Criminal Investigation Section Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 513-352-3040.