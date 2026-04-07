'This crime is so senseless' | Cincinnati man gets life without parole for killing man during haircut at home

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was sentenced to life without parole Tuesday for shooting and killing a man while he was getting a haircut.

In October 2024, Cincinnati police found 25-year-old Joshua Sherman shot inside his East Price Hill home. Sherman later died at the hospital.

Police said Sherman was getting a haircut in his home when Djuane Ferguson shot him in the back of the head.

Ferguson was found guilty of Sherman's murder in March.

During his sentencing Tuesday, Hamilton County Judge Jody Luebbers tried to make sense of what happened.

“This crime is so senseless," Luebbers said. "A young man’s life taken, for what?”

WATCH: Judge Luebbers gives Ferguson life without parole, calling him "a danger to society":

Cincinnati man gets life without parole for killing victim during haircut at home

Sherman's aunt, Romona Sherman, spoke about her nephew's death in court.

“The loss of Joshua has left a permanent void in our family," Sherman said. "One that cannot be filled, repaired or forgotten.”

Ferguson has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for aggravated robbery.

He served a 20-year prison sentence and had only been out of prison for 11 days when he killed Sherman.

“You get out, and you’re out for 11 days, and this happens?" Luebbers said. "It’s just so terribly sad.”

Ferguson also spoke during his sentencing. He apologized to Sherman's family for their loss, but claimed he didn't know Sherman and maintained his innocence.

“I’m not saying I’m a perfect individual, I’m just saying I didn’t murder nobody," Ferguson said.

Ferguson's attorneys said he was sexually abused by his siblings at a young age.

Ferguson claimed his family set him up for Sherman's murder.

However, Luebbers didn't buy it.

“You show absolutely no remorse," Luebbers said. "Your explanation of you not being there, that your brother set you up, makes absolutely no sense.”

Lubbers said she believes Ferguson has proven to be a dangerous criminal.

“I have to err on the side of society, you’re a danger to society," Luebbers said. "You’re scary. I’m afraid you’re going to do this again.”

While Sherman's family did not want to be interviewed after the sentencing, Sherman's father told us the sentence imposed was the one they'd hoped for.