CPD: One dead, one arrested after shooting in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man is dead and another man is in custody after a shooting in East Price Hill Thursday night, according to Cincinnati police.

CPD said officers were called to the 2800 block of West Eighth Street for reports of a person shot at around 7:23 p.m. Thursday evening. When they got there, they found 25-year-old Joshua Sherman suffering from a gunshot wound, CPD said.

Sherman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Friday morning, CPD said officers arrested 37-year-old Djuane Ferguson and charged him with murder in connection with Sherman's death.

Court documents say Ferguson shot Sherman in the head "as Sherman was getting his hair cut."

Ferguson is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.