The Banks reimplements 21+ age policy on weekend nights. Here's what you need to know

CINCINNATI — The Banks is once again enforcing age restrictions and a curfew at its main plaza, a spokesperson confirmed on Monday.

“The Banks is committed to maintaining a safe, welcoming and enjoyable environment for everyone living, visiting and working," the spokesperson said, in part, in a statement. "Helping create a more controlled and responsible environment during peak times."

The policy will be in effect on upcoming Fridays and Saturdays between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. At that time, anyone who wants to enter the plaza will be met by security at ID checkpoints. Only those 21 and older will be let in.

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"This policy is part of a broader safety strategy that includes increased security, ID checks and coordination with the City of Cincinnati and local law enforcement," the spokesperson for the Banks said. "We will continue to evaluate these efforts to ensure The Banks remains a vibrant and safe destination for residents, visitors and businesses.”

The change comes weeks after, as police have described it, "disorder and chaos" broke out at the Banks on Opening Day.

We asked the spokesperson why the policy was being implemented now. They responded, "The timing mirrors the implementation of (the policy in) 2025."

Just like last year's implementation, the restrictions will impact the public plaza area on Freedom Way between Joe Nuxhall Way and Marian Spencer Way/Walnut Street. The restricted area ends at Marian Spencer Way.

At The Banks on Monday, we saw stacks of bike racks holding signage explaining the policy. They will be positioned at either end of the pedestrian plaza where the DORA district is located.

It's unclear if this policy will affect families attending late Reds games. Last year, when the policy was first implemented, families were still allowed through the plaza to head to the parking garages or make it back to their vehicles or homes in the evenings.

It is also unclear how long the policy will be in place. An employee who works at the Banks' Street Corner Market said security was enforcing the policy this past weekend.