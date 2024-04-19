Residents express concerns over street takeovers in The Banks, ask for change

CINCINNATI — There were reports of a car blocking traffic and doing donuts in the Banks near Holy Grail Tavern & Grille Thursday night.

Will Thurman lives at the Banks and said he heard "tires squealing" and "engines revving" at approximately 9 p.m.

People told us they saw cars speeding, doing donuts and burnouts and causing a lot of noise in the area.

"Sad part is though it's typically part of living down here anymore where these noises have become almost the norm," Thurman said. "It shouldn't be the norm but it is."

Our crew on the scene said there was no police presence but there were visible skid marks from tires in the street.

Drew Tanner | WCPO Our crew on the scene saw skid marks in the streets

Thurman said this sort of thing happens almost every day.

"Every night of the week you'll hear people peeling out and I know the police are doing what they can but it's becoming such a rampant problem where it really needs to have the city make it a priority if this wants to be a destination spot for tourism, for the Bengals and the Reds and for fans and families to come down here," Thurman said. "We need our elected officials to actually make this a priority and give the police what they need in order to make this problem go away."

He said he is worried about it increasing during the summertime.

"The police are doing what they can and I'll be interested to see what they do this spring," Thurman said. "I know last summer there were several incidents whether it was traffic incidents or shootings there's a problem down here. So I'll be interested to see what they do."

Thurman said he sees Cincinnati police in the area often but isn't sure if their "hands are tied" and whether or not they can intervene. He said he would like to see a bigger police presence.

One solution Thurman offered was for council members to stay at The Banks for a weekend to experience it.

"It'd be nice if our elected leaders came down here a little bit more," he said. "I know they hear about the stories and the situations but maybe if they spent a weekend down here and actually see what happens, they'll realize that this isn't just a bunch of gossip, these are real things going on down here and for people that live down here it's a concern we live with every day."

We have reached out to Cincinnati police for more details. We will update this story when more information is available.

