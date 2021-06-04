Foo Fighters ICON Music Center tickets sell out in 10 minutes

CINCINNATI — Tickets for the Foo Fighters show at the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center sold out in 10 minutes on Friday, according to the venue.

The venue announced Tuesday that Foo Fighters will be the first band to break in the new music center at The Banks on July 28. Tickets went on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. The venue announced tickets had sold out by 10:10 a.m.

Foo Fighters will perform on the outdoor festival stage at the ICON Music Center near Smale Park. The outdoor space can accommodate up to 8,000 people. The indoor configurations can hold around 4,500 people.

WCPO file Sky 9 hovers above as crews work to build the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center, photographed here in March 2021.

Don't worry if you missed your chance to snag tickets for the Foo Fighters show. Tickets are still available for other acts at the ICON venue this year.