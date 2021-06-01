Foo Fighters coming to new Icon Music Center

CINCINNATI — The everlong wait for music goers to enjoy the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center is finally over.

The venue announced on Tuesday Foo Fighters will be the first band to break in the new music center at The Banks on July 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

WCPO Staff The Foo Fighters will be the first band to break in the new Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center on July 28.

The new riverside music venue near Smale Park will serve as a year-round music venue with adjustable capacities to accommodate large crowds or smaller, more intimate performances.

Foo Fighters will perform on the outdoor festival stage, which is set to accommodate up to 8,000 people. The indoor configurations can hold around 4,500 people.