SWAT situation shuts down Vine Street in Carthage

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have deployed a SWAT team in the 6600 block of Vine Street in Carthage, according to the department.

Vine Street is closed between 66th and 70th streets. Police are currently rerouting traffic.

Cincinnati police were not immediately able to provide any additional information about the situation.

“Come out with your hands up.”Cincinnati police on the loudspeaker to a subject inside the house. In Elmwood Place. ⁦@WCPO⁩ pic.twitter.com/IGl0vNJoky — Jay Warren (@JayWarrenWCPO) February 22, 2022

Traffic Alert: A large police presence in District Four has Vine street between 66th and 70th closed. Traffic is being rerouted at Vine and Seymour. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/TQxmAMyq8h — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) February 22, 2022

WCPO will continue to update this story as we learn more.