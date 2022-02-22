Watch
SWAT situation shuts down Vine Street in Carthage

Vine closed between 66th and 70th
Posted at 9:15 AM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 09:32:39-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have deployed a SWAT team in the 6600 block of Vine Street in Carthage, according to the department.

Vine Street is closed between 66th and 70th streets. Police are currently rerouting traffic.

Cincinnati police were not immediately able to provide any additional information about the situation.

WCPO will continue to update this story as we learn more.

