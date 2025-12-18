St. Vincent de Paul gives 1,200 Christmas meal kits to Hamilton County families

CINCINNATI — St. Vincent de Paul gave 1,200 Christmas meal kits to families in need, continuing a tradition of holiday support that has grown significantly this year.

Each meal kit includes a ham or turkey, onions, potatoes, carrots, a box of canned goods and a box of cake mix.

Kathy Schaeper told us she has been preparing Christmas meal kits with St. Vincent de Paul for the last five years. She said she looks forward to the volunteer opportunity every year and knows the importance of a nourishing meal.

"My husband and I have had some times where we had challenges, so I understand a bit," Schaeper said.

WATCH: Volunteers talk about the process of making the kits and the importance of the event

Volunteers pack over 1,000 holiday meal kits for families in need

"If you're in need of Christmas food, come on down to St. Vincent de Paul. We will give you the food as well as a smile and a welcoming environment," said Erin Nowak, outreach center program director at St. Vincent de Paul.

Hundreds of volunteers helped distribute meals, including a group of high school boys from Elder High School. Quinn Riechmann was volunteering for the first time and said he was proud to help those in need with his fellow classmates.

"It definitely helps that we are having fun because we are able to get a nice chain going here to speed up the process," Riechmann said.

Meal kits were distributed Thursday morning at the Neyer Outreach Center.

"Enjoy your families and be grateful for what you do have," Schaeper said.