Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Spring Grove Village

CINCINNATI — A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was shot multiple times in Spring Grove Village.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to a report of a person shot near Jacob's Market on Kings Run Drive at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Originally, officials said officers could not locate a person. However, they later found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to UC Medical Center with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a Black man wearing all black clothing, last seen running down Kings Run Drive. The incident is believed to be isolated, police said.