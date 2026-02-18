Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: 1 hospitalized after shooting in Spring Grove Village

Blake Sheely/WCPO
CINCINNATI — A 41-year-old man is in the hospital after police said he was shot multiple times in Spring Grove Village.

Cincinnati police said officers responded to a report of a person shot near Jacob's Market on Kings Run Drive at around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. Originally, officials said officers could not locate a person. However, they later found a 41-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

That man was taken to UC Medical Center with injuries that police described as non-life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a Black man wearing all black clothing, last seen running down Kings Run Drive. The incident is believed to be isolated, police said.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

