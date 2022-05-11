Cincinnati family reunites after car stolen with child inside

CINCINNATI — A family reunited Wednesday evening after they said someone stole a car with a child inside it.

Brandon Johnson said his 7-year-old daughter was sleeping in the back seat of a car in Corryville while his oldest daughter was making a Door Dash delivery. Someone then took the car with the child still in the car.

"She said that she had (woken) up because someone was driving all crazy," Johnson said. "She started screaming, 'Where's my sister? Where's my sister?' ... She said he said, 'We're going to get her, we're going to get her.' So after she started screaming, 'Help! Help!' the man pulled over, he left the car open and then they helped her."

The person who stole the car pulled over at an apartment complex on Catherine Street and took off running. The 7-year-old, knowing her mother's phone number, ran up to someone and asked her to call her parents. Johnson said he also has a tracking device on the vehicle to locate it.

Cincinnati police were called to the scene.

READ MORE

CPD: Stolen vehicle crashes into police cruiser in Winton Hills

Man facing multiple charges after attempted Tesla theft, standoff with police in OTR