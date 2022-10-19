1 in custody after SWAT situation in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in South Fairmount Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati police responded to the intersection of Queen City Avenue and Pinetree Street at around 2:45 p.m. and set up a perimeter. Multiple officers had their guns drawn and SWAT was heard outside the building saying, "We are not going away ... you're surrounded."

Around 20 minutes later, a man was brought out of the building in police custody. CPD has not confirmed any information regarding the SWAT situation.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

