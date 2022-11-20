Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount

South Fairmount fatal crash 11202022.jpg
Drew Tanner
A man was killed overnight in a South Fairmount crash. Cincinnati police said the man lost control of his car and hit a tree.
South Fairmount fatal crash 11202022.jpg
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 10:04:09-05

CINCINNATI — A man was killed in an overnight crash in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Investigators said the man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am east on Harrison Avenue when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police have not released the man's name.

Investigators believe speed and impairment played factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

Watch Live:

WCPO Headlines and Stories

More local news:
Thanksgiving Day & Travel Forecast Local Amazon employees working to unionize Wyoming HS football team defeats Taft 7-0 to win Division IV, Region 16 title

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!