Man killed in overnight crash in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A man was killed in an overnight crash in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Harrison Avenue.

Investigators said the man was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am east on Harrison Avenue when he lost control of the car and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Cincinnati police. Cincinnati police have not released the man's name.

Investigators believe speed and impairment played factors in the crash. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.