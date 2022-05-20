2 students, driver taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus crash

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — Two students were taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Maineville, Ohio Friday morning.

A Little Miami schools bus on its way to the elementary school was involved in the accident, according to Little Miami Local Schools.

The crash happened near the fire station on State Route 22. Two students and the bus driver were transported to the hospital.

Students not hurt in the crash were taken to school via another school bus, Little Miami schools said. In total, 24 students were on the bus at the time of the crash, the school district said.

"Upon their arrival to LMES, these students will be met with mental health support and will have time to decompress before going into the classroom," Little Miami Schools wrote on its Facebook page.

We're working to learn more about what caused the crash and the severity of the injuries to the students.