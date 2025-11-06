Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CPD: 24-year-old dies after he was shot in South Fairmount

Rae Hines
CINCINNATI — A man has died after he was shot Wednesday evening in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police said.

CPD officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hansford Place at around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening after a shooting was reported. When police got there, they found 24-year-old Darnell Mooney with a gunshot wound.

Mooney was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries, CPD said.

Police did not provide any information about a potential suspect, or what may have led up to the shooting.

