CPD: 1 dead after man hit by train in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after Cincinnati police said he was hit by a train in Sedamsville.
Police said they responded to the 2800 block of River Road after receiving a call of a man struck by a train. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drivers traveling near that area on River Road can expect some traffic delays and CPD's Homicide Unit conducts a death investigation.
Police have not released the man's name nor any information about the crash at this time.
