Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSedamsville

Actions

CPD: 1 dead after man hit by train in Sedamsville

train vs man cincinnati
Lot Tan/WCPO
train vs man cincinnati
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 16:44:08-05

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after Cincinnati police said he was hit by a train in Sedamsville.

Police said they responded to the 2800 block of River Road after receiving a call of a man struck by a train. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers traveling near that area on River Road can expect some traffic delays and CPD's Homicide Unit conducts a death investigation.

Police have not released the man's name nor any information about the crash at this time.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
Officer sheds light on 26-year-old's overdose death questioned by family What is the Loveland Frogman? New found-footage horror movie explores the legend Chief: Police have arrested 12 juveniles, some suspects in downtown attacks

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch & Record Live TV. Subscription Free.