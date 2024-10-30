Cincinnati City Council votes to rename Sedamsville's Boldface Park in honor of the late Pete Rose

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Council voted Wednesday to rename Boldface Park in Sedamsville in honor of the late Reds legend Pete Rose.

Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney introduced the resolution Wednesday after she said the Sedamsville Community Council thought it would be a good idea.

Rose, who died September 30 of natural causes, was born and raised in Sedamsville, which is on the west side of Cincinnati along the river between Riverside and East Price Hill.

Before he was Charlie Hustle or the Hit King, Rose grew up playing baseball at Boldface Park.

After his death, a small memorial was made in the field's sand.

Rose went on to play at Western Hills High School before he played for — and eventually managed — the Cincinnati Reds.

"He was Cincinnati," said former WCPO 9 sports director John Popovich. "He was very much from Riverside and Sedamsville, you name it. He grew up tough. He grew up a Western Hills kid."

Cincinnati's city council approved the honorary renaming of the park in a standing vote.

Council member Jeff Cramerding thanked the vice mayor for bringing this to the council's attention.

Council President Victoria Parks took a moment to recognize Rose's tumultuous but revered legacy.

"Pete Rose was not a perfect man," she said. "He had his flaws, but he could play baseball."

City council has yet to announce any formal plans of when the park will be renamed.

