Worker electrocuted while working on lines in Sayler Park

CINCINNATI — A 28-year-old man has died after he was electrocuted while working on power lines in Sayler Park, according to fire officials.

Cincinnati police and Cincinnati firefighters responded Thursday morning and said the man was up in a bucket truck doing work on power lines when he was killed.

A spokesperson with Duke Energy said the man was a worker with one of the utility's contracted companies.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," wrote the spokesperson in a statement. "This matter remains under investigation."

Officials have not released any information about the man, or his identity. Officials have also not released any information on what may have caused the worker to be electrocuted while doing his job.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.