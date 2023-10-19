Watch Now
Man facing vehicular manslaughter charges for death of motorcyclist in June

Posted at 9:16 AM, Oct 19, 2023
CINCINNATI — A man has been arrested and is facing charges after he allegedly caused the death of a motorcyclist in June, according to court records.

Court documents say 39-year-old Erik Toelke caused the crash that killed 52-year-old Holly Michelle Deeley Wilhite.

Wilhite was driving a motorcycle on River Road around 10 p.m. that night in June when Toelke rear-ended her, according to court documents.

The crash resulted in a stretch of River Road in Sayler Park being closed for hours while police investigated the crash.

Toelke faces two charges of vehicular manslaughter for his alleged role in the crash.

