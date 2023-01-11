Large police presence in Sayler Park, CPD says it is not a SWAT situation

CINCINNATI — Police responded to the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue in Sayler Park Wednesday evening amid an investigation.
A WCPO reporter said CPD's bomb squad was at the scene, though an officer said police were not responding to a SWAT situation nor a suspicious package.
At around 6 p.m., an officer could be seen entering a home with a large rifle. A WCPO reporter at the scene said medics did take someone out of the home on a gurney, putting them inside an ambulance.
WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.
