Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiSayler Park

Actions

Large police presence in Sayler Park, CPD says it is not a SWAT situation

Sayler Park police presence
WCPO
Sayler Park police presence
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 18:38:27-05

CINCINNATI — Police responded to the 6000 block of Parkland Avenue in Sayler Park Wednesday evening amid an investigation.

A WCPO reporter said CPD's bomb squad was at the scene, though an officer said police were not responding to a SWAT situation nor a suspicious package.

At around 6 p.m., an officer could be seen entering a home with a large rifle. A WCPO reporter at the scene said medics did take someone out of the home on a gurney, putting them inside an ambulance.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
Court docs: Man admits to shooting tattoo parlor owner 17 times
Father charged with murder in 2-month-old girl’s death pleads not guilty
Covington shooting victim dies, two juveniles face murder charges

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 7PM

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.