Coroner: 77-year-old woman dies weeks after she was rescued from burning home

CINCINNATI — A 77-year-old woman has died weeks after she was pulled by firefighters from her burning home, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report shows Carolyn Joyce Woods died Monday as a result of the injuries she sustained during the residence fire.

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to Woods' house on Home City Avenue in Sayler Park at around 5:13 p.m. on Sunday, March 30. Firefighters were alerted to reports of a victim and several animals trapped inside the home, according to a press release from CFD.

"Companies were able to reach the victim after several minutes and begin rescue efforts to remove the victim to safety," reads the release from CFD.

The fire was out in five minutes; firefighters also rescued three cats and one dog.

CFD said Woods was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment. Another person made it out of the house and was being cared for by the Red Cross, CFD said.

CFD reported the home sustained roughly $100,000 worth of damage. The fire department said the home was equipped with smoke detectors and they were operating.