Police: Man found dead inside Roselawn apartment Monday was homicide

CINCINNATI — A man was found murdered inside an apartment in Roselawn on Monday, according to Cincinnati police.

In a press release issued Wednesday, CPD said officers were called to the 7600 block of Reading Road at around 2:55 p.m. that day after someone called 911 and reporting that a person was unresponsive.

When police got there, they found a 69-year-old man dead inside one of the apartments in the building, police said.

According to CPD, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office has ruled the man's death a homicide; the coroner's office has not yet released the man's identity.

Neither CPD nor the coroner's office has released information on the cause of the man's death.

CPD is asking anyone who may have information on the murder to call the homicide unit at 513.352.3542.