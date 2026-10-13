Rodney Hinton Jr. trial: Testimony details deadly crash circumstances

CINCINNATI — Testimony resumes Tuesday in the trial of Rodney Hinton Jr., who is accused of intentionally driving into and killing Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy Larry Henderson on May 2, 2025.

Watch live: Day 6 of Rodney Hinton Jr. Trial

WCPO 9 Live Coverage

A witness testified Friday that Hinton's car struck a utility pole before hitting Henderson, a detail defense attorneys repeatedly emphasized as they questioned whether the deputy was the intended target.

But additional testimony about where the car struck the pole — and where Henderson was standing — offered jurors another perspective on the collision at the center of Hinton's murder trial.

The competing accounts emerged on the fifth day of the trial, as prosecutors called eyewitnesses, a traffic investigator, the forensic pathologist who performed Henderson's autopsy and the lead homicide detective.

Hinton is accused of intentionally driving into and killing Henderson on May 2, 2025, while the deputy was directing traffic near the University of Cincinnati during commencement.

The crash happened one day after Cincinnati police fatally shot Hinton's 18-year-old son, Ryan Hinton, and hours after Rodney Hinton watched police body camera footage of his son's death.

Hinton faces two counts of aggravated murder, one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Prosecutors argue Hinton intentionally struck Henderson and understood his actions were wrong. The defense argues Hinton's history of serious mental illness, compounded by the trauma of his son's death, left him unable to understand the wrongfulness of his conduct.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Thursday's witnesses described acceleration without braking

Witnesses recount deadly crash in Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial

Witness says car struck pole before hitting Henderson

Patricia Povlitz was visiting Cincinnati with her husband to help their daughter move out of an apartment in Clifton.

She said she was driving a U-Haul near UC when she heard a car engine accelerate.

Patricia Povlitz testified that she saw the vehicle strike a light pole before hitting Henderson.

"I saw the car first hit the lamp post very hard, and it bounced to the left, and that's when it hit Deputy Henderson," Patricia Povlitz told jurors.

Her description became a focus of cross-examination by defense attorney Clyde Bennett.

Bennett questioned Patricia Povlitz about the crash sequence, emphasizing that she saw the car hit the pole first.

Patricia Povlitz maintained that account, testifying that it was a bright, sunny day and she had a clear view of what happened.

Although the defense does not dispute that Hinton's vehicle struck and killed Henderson, the circumstances of the crash are central to the competing arguments about his intent and mental state.

Patricia Povlitz's husband, David Povlitz, also testified Friday.

An Arlington County, Virginia, fire chief with more than three decades of firefighting experience, David Povlitz was riding in another vehicle with his daughter when the crash happened.

He testified that he did not see the collision itself because he was looking down at an email while stopped at the light.

After hearing the crash, he rushed to the scene.

David Povlitz, who has emergency medical training, began performing CPR on Henderson and continued until Cincinnati firefighters arrived.

He estimated that he performed CPR for approximately two to three minutes.

David Povlitz also recalled the distress of other deputies who gathered around their injured colleague.

He remembered hearing one deputy pleading, "Hang on, Larry. Hang on."

WATCH PREVIOUS: Emotional testimony begins Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial after jury seated

Emotional testimony begins Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial after jury seated

Traffic investigator describes where car hit utility pole

Cincinnati police traffic investigator Mike Flamm walked jurors through crash scene photographs Friday, providing additional evidence about where Hinton's car struck a utility pole and where Henderson was standing.

Earlier, eyewitness Patricia Povlitz testified that Hinton's car struck the pole first, then bounced left into Henderson.

Flamm explained that photographs showed damage on the left side of the pole, where Henderson had been operating a traffic signal control box.

"Deputy Henderson would have been standing to the left of the pole," Flamm testified. "We can see the contact damage from the car striking here."

Flamm also testified that the force of the collision threw Henderson approximately 25 feet. Investigators calculated that distance using measurements from the scene, including the location of Henderson's police radio microphone and where he was found receiving CPR.

Photographs also showed extensive damage to Hinton's Ford Focus, including a broken front-right wheel, deployed airbags and a damaged windshield.

Flamm described tire markings indicating the vehicle rotated clockwise as it slid toward its final resting position, rather than skidding in a straight line.

Investigators also examined the car's mechanical condition. Despite damage sustained during the collision, Flamm testified that the steering system was otherwise functioning properly.

"The vehicle is in proper working order," he told jurors.

WATCH PREVIOUS: Jury selection underway in Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial

Jury selection underway in Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial

UC student describes deputy's final moments directing traffic

Another witness, Saikat Das, described a brief interaction with Henderson shortly before the crash.

Das was a UC graduate student at the time and was hurrying across the street toward an engineering building.

He testified that Henderson noticed him rushing and reassured him that he had time to cross safely.

"Hey, no need to run. I'm controlling the traffic. Take your time," Das recalled Henderson telling him.

Das said he thanked Henderson and continued walking.

Approximately one minute later, he said he heard what sounded like a loud explosion.

When he turned around, Das testified, he saw Henderson lying face down on the ground and a vehicle that had crashed near a utility pole.

Das became emotional as he described the memory.

"It's so shocking to me," he testified. "It's just so vivid to me. It's just like yesterday."

Lead detective explains why crash became homicide investigation

Cincinnati police homicide Detective Carl Beebe testified Friday that his unit initially responded to assist traffic investigators with what appeared to be a serious crash.

Beebe, who served as the lead homicide investigator, said detectives soon learned information that changed the direction of the investigation.

Witnesses had reported no apparent braking before the collision, and investigators learned that the driver was Rodney Hinton Jr., whose son had been fatally shot by Cincinnati police the previous day.

Beebe testified that investigators considered the connection between the two deaths a possible motive.

"There was a belief that that was a possible motive for an intentional act," Beebe said.

Investigators also learned that Hinton had visited Cincinnati police headquarters earlier that day with relatives to review body camera footage of his son's fatal shooting.

Beebe said detectives then began reconstructing Hinton's movements between police headquarters and the intersection where Henderson was struck.

The investigation involved more than 400 pieces of video evidence, including police body cameras, cruiser cameras, city surveillance footage, cameras at Hughes High School, footage from a bus and cameras near UC.

Investigators compiled footage from several locations to piece together much of Hinton's route. The video evidence also became a focus of questioning about Hinton's behavior before the collision.

Beebe testified that Hinton's driving along the route did not appear erratic or involve apparent traffic violations before he reached the intersection.

That testimony echoed accounts from relatives who followed Hinton that afternoon and described him obeying traffic laws before the crash.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned Beebe about whether investigators could determine with certainty that Hinton was aiming for Henderson rather than the utility pole.

Bebee said he could not determine that with certainty because he would not have been able to read Hinton's mind.

Beebe also explained that Henderson had been operating a traffic signal control device connected to a nearby box by a cord, which was about 5 feet long. That equipment helped investigators determine the area where Henderson had been standing.

Autopsy testimony brings emotional moments in courtroom

Jurors also heard Friday from Dr. Benjamin Criss, the forensic pathologist who performed Henderson's autopsy on May 3, 2025.

Criss testified about Henderson's injuries and explained his determination that the manner of death was homicide.

Prosecutors displayed autopsy photographs as Criss explained his findings.

The testimony prompted emotional reactions in the courtroom gallery.

Some people stepped outside during the presentation, while others wiped away tears. Henderson's widow, Lori Henderson, was seen holding tissues.

Thursday's witnesses described acceleration without braking

Friday's testimony followed an emotional day in court Thursday, when multiple witnesses described the crash and the moments immediately afterward.

Kevin Broermann testified that he was stopped in heavy traffic near UC when a car sped past him in the left-turn lane.

Broermann was talking to his wife on the phone when he witnessed the collision.

"Oh my God, he hit the cop!" Broermann recalled saying.

He testified that his window was down, but he did not hear screeching tires or other sounds suggesting the driver attempted to stop.

Broermann ran to Henderson, checked for a pulse and tried to get help.

Derek Moore, an equipment operator for UC's grounds department, also described hearing a car accelerate at full throttle before the collision.

Moore testified that he initially wondered whether the driver was experiencing a medical emergency.

"There was no braking," Moore told jurors.

He said he saw Henderson thrown into the air after the impact.

Cincinnati police Officer Kyle Cole also became emotional while describing his efforts to perform CPR on Henderson.

Prosecutors played footage from Cole's body-worn camera showing the emergency response. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers asked that the most graphic portion showing Henderson's body be skipped.

Hinton's cousin feared he might harm himself before crash

Some of Thursday's most significant testimony came from Hinton's cousin, Monique Gilliam, who described spending several hours with him before Henderson was killed.

Gilliam, who asked not to be filmed, told jurors she and Hinton were close and generally saw each other at family gatherings.

On the morning of May 2, 2025, she met Hinton and other relatives at Cincinnati police headquarters on Linn Street, where the family had gathered to review body camera footage of Ryan Hinton's fatal shooting.

Gilliam said she stayed in the lobby and did not watch the footage herself.

Afterward, she described consoling Hinton, standing beside him and holding his arm at times.

She said Hinton made comments that caused her to fear for his safety.

"He had said to tell our kids that he loved them and that he loved us, and I was concerned because I felt like he was bidding us farewell," Gilliam testified.

When prosecutors asked whether she believed Hinton might be having thoughts of self-harm, she answered, "I did."

Concerned about his well-being, Gilliam said she suggested Hinton spend time with her and her children before returning home.

Hinton agreed, leaving his car at the police station and riding with Gilliam and their aunt, Marquita Robinson, Gilliam said.

They stopped at Findlay Market before going to Gilliam's home. Gilliam said she hoped seeing photographs of their relatives displayed at the market might help Hinton feel better.

She testified that Hinton remained calm and did not indicate that he was hearing voices.

At her home, Gilliam said she sat with Hinton in the courtyard.

"I don't know about this, cuz," she recalled him saying.

Hinton later said he was tired and went inside to rest.

After waking from a nap, Gilliam said he appeared more rested and told her, "I'm ready to go home."

She testified that she was no longer concerned he might harm himself at that moment.

Gilliam and Robinson drove Hinton back to police headquarters to retrieve his vehicle. Although nothing during the drive raised additional concerns, the two women decided to follow him to make sure he arrived home safely.

Gilliam testified that Hinton initially pulled away from police headquarters before returning to the parking lot.

She said she called him to ask what he was doing, and he told her he had forgotten something.

Hinton eventually left again, with Gilliam and Robinson following in another vehicle.

Gilliam said his driving did not initially appear erratic. But as they reached Clifton, she began to get the impression Hinton was trying to lose them.

She described him becoming agitated and inching forward into a crosswalk at a red light.

The women continued following him onto Martin Luther King Drive.

Gilliam testified that Hinton appeared to prepare for a left turn onto Burnet Woods Drive but hesitated and moved back toward the center lane.

She tapped her horn and raised her hands, gesturing as if to ask where he was going. That was when Hinton accelerated, she testified.

From her vantage point, Gilliam said Hinton drove straight toward a utility pole. She testified that she did not see him brake or swerve.

Her view was partially obstructed by Hinton's vehicle, and she did not see the car strike Henderson.

She saw the vehicle hit the pole.

Gilliam then got out of her car and ran to Hinton's driver's side, where she saw Henderson lying on the ground and Hinton unconscious inside his vehicle.

The central question remains Hinton's mental state

The testimony has provided jurors with detailed accounts of Hinton's driving, the collision, Henderson's injuries and the events leading up to the crash.

But the central legal dispute remains whether Hinton understood the wrongfulness of his actions.

During opening statements, prosecutors argued Hinton deliberately waited for an opening in traffic before accelerating toward Henderson.

The defense pointed to Hinton's documented mental health history, including previous diagnoses and treatment, and argued that he was experiencing a severe mental health crisis following his son's death.

Three psychologists evaluated Hinton in connection with his insanity defense. According to prosecutors' opening statements, two concluded he did not meet Ohio's legal standard for insanity, while a defense expert reached a different conclusion.

The jury will ultimately be asked to weigh the physical evidence, eyewitness accounts and expert testimony in determining whether prosecutors have proven the charges and whether Hinton meets the legal standard for a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity verdict.

The Hamilton County Courthouse is closed on Monday in observance of Columbus Day, or Indigenous Peoples' Day. Testimony will resume Tuesday.

RELATED | Emotional testimony begins Rodney Hinton Jr. murder trial after jury seated

WATCH PREVIOUS: Judge removes possibility of death penalty in Rodney Hinton Jr. case

Judge removes possibility of death penalty for man accused of killing deputy

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.