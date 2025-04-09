'Come down after we're open' | Riverside restaurants prepare for lengthy cleanup process after flooding

CINCINNATI — As waters slowly recede along the Ohio River, we've seen your comments about supporting the riverside businesses most impacted by flooding. Many restaurants are partially underwater, forcing temporary closures just as their busy season gets underway.

We went to Anderson Ferry, where we found Drew's on the River is actually in the river, as flood waters have completely submerged the parking lot and the majority of the building.

"This is the second flood this month, and we're gonna have to have a re-re-grand opening," said Ron Schmidt, owner of Drew's on the River. "If you want a million-dollar view, you gotta pay the price."

Schmidt acknowledged two floods take a toll on a business and personal level.

"It's a nuisance," Schmidt said. "And it takes about each one takes about two or three weeks out of your life where you got to put everything away and just get serious with this."

However, he said the flooding is nothing compared to what people who live in the area are going through with their homes. His restaurant was designed to withstand flooding.

Cabana on the River on April 9, 2025

Further up the road, Cabana on the River remains cut off from vehicle traffic. Some employees continue working at the location, even though the restaurant said they will likely need to delay their April 14 seasonal opening.

RiverWatch Floating Restaurant in Lawrenceburg on April 9, 2025

In Lawrenceburg, Riverwatch faces significant cleanup on its access ramp. While the floating restaurant structure avoided interior damage, the flooding will likely push their opening date to late April or early May.

Not all riverside establishments have been affected equally. In Newport, Cancun Mexican Restaurant on Riverboat Row remains open and unaffected.

"It's definitely on everybody's mind," said Chase Sand, who works at Cancun Mexican Bar and Grill. "They keep calling us on the phone to make sure we're open, check in, make sure we're not underwater."

Back at Drew's on the River, they're uncertain when they'll reopen. The process could take up to two weeks, because staff must wait for water levels to recede before cleaning and reassembling the restaurant from scratch.

When asked what the community can do to help, Schmidt's answer was simple: "Come down after we're open, spend some money. That's what it's all about, right?"

