Researchers at UC developing technology that regenerates portions of the heart damaged in heart attack

CINCINNATI — Scientists at the University of Cincinnati believe they've figured out a way to fix heart tissue damaged during a heart attack.

When someone has a heart attack, millions of muscle cells within their heart are starved of oxygen and die. This causes permanent damage to the heart because there is no natural system in the human body that is dedicated to repairing the damage, according to scientists at the university.

Now, experts think they have found the solution.

Dr. Yingang Wang is leading the development of new technology that could regenerate cells following a heart attack.

Wang and his team of researchers explained that they can reprogram damaged heart cells by using a lab-grown patch of muscle. This patch would replace the damaged cells and allow the heart to repair itself.

“Our method, if in the future it could be used in the clinic, would be revolutionary,” Wang said.

According to the university, Wang’s research is in the early stages and is years away from being tested on humans. Experiments have only been done in cell dishes and small animal models. However, the results have shown promise, researchers said.

"Breakthroughs that have been developed in the lab could help people avoid open heart surgery and receive better care," the university said.

According to experts, if humans could regenerate the scarred area of the damaged heart into viable heart cells, less invasive procedures would be needed.

"If, we can put the cell patch on the surface of the infarcted area, that will help the person who has serious heart disease or cannot tolerate operation," Wang said.

READ MORE

Cincinnati's mascot, dance team pay tribute to Rihanna Super Bowl halftime show during Temple game

An Exciting Future at University of Cincinnati Cancer Center

Damar Hamlin's care providers get key to the city of Cincinnati