Red Bike CEO confirms reports of bikeshare program shut down

CINCINNATI — Red Bike's CEO has confirmed reports that the program has shut down indefinitely.

The bikeshare program's board voted to shut it down permanently, according to reports.

WCPO 9 has reached out to Red Bike for a statement on the shut down.

Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys reacted to the shut down, saying he won't allow it.

"Working a plan now to keep it going," Jeffreys said via X (formerly known as Twitter). "More news in next few days."

No way - will not let it shut down. Working a plan now to keep it going. More news in next few days. https://t.co/ejTcjOiOvk — Mark Jeffreys (@jeffreysms) March 13, 2024

The bikeshare service recently paused for the winter in January not due to lack of ridership, but due to too much growth with not enough funding.

Executive Director Douglas McClintock previously told WCPO 9 that it would have taken well over $250,000 to "really make sure that we were not having to close things down."

McClintock said a third of revenue for the program comes from fares, while the rest comes from corporate sponsorship and grants.

McClintock told WVXU the non-profit was facing budget issues after its biggest revenue source, UC Health, decided not to renew its sponsorship of RedBike in June.

The organization previously announced an increase to ride fare, but he said funding needed to come from other avenues as well.

“People want to use this," he said. "We know it's successful, and it has legs, we just got to put that funding underneath it.”

The bicycle rental service celebrated its ninth year in Cincinnati 2023, when it announced plans to expand Red Bike stations throughout the city. As of September, there were 70 different Red Bike stations within the region, with more planned for the future.

READ MORE:

'Operational dollars are tied to success': RedBike faces funding dilemma as it pauses service for winter

Red Bike stations to be shuttered, unavailable in winter months amid staff reductions

Red Bike marks 9 years in Cincinnati, plans new locations